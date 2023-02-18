Skip to Content
Windy Sunday, Tracking a Taste of Arctic Air Next Week

TONIGHT: Wind really ramp up overnight tonight along the southern I-25 corridor. Wind gusts upwards of 60/65 MPH are possible, high profile vehicles should use caution through 10:00 AM Sunday. Temperatures remain comfortable, in the 20s and 30s across the region. You'll still need an extra layer when factoring in the winds.

SUNDAY: Our Sunday forecast looks to be similar; we’ll stay dry and cloudy with temperatures just a touch cooler in the high 40s. High winds will be apparent across most of southern Colorado. At this point, locations just east of the mountains (western El Paso & eastern Teller County) should plan for wind gusts peaking around 70 MPH.

EXTENDED: A very pleasant but gusty start to the week is expected. Above average temperatures are expected through Tuesday, ahead of our next system. By Wednesday, minor accumulations are possible along the Palmer Divide. Stay tuned for updates!

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

