Published 5:01 AM

Mild again today, more snow coming

Tail wagging forecast

We’re tracking sunshine and breezy conditions for the day with more snow on the way. 

SUNDAY: It’s going to be another unseasonably warm day like yesterday with temperatures getting up to the 50s and 60s in most areas. It will be a little breezy with winds gusting 10 to 20 miles an hour at times. As we move toward the evening hours winds should pick up a bit more, with snow heading to the high country overnight. 

EXTENDED: We probably won’t see any precipitation down in our lower elevation areas until Monday afternoon and evening, making for a dicey commute home from work through the gap tomorrow. Accumulation will likely be minimal, around a trace to an inch in most lower lying areas north of the springs. We’re not expecting this system to hit more southern areas including Pueblo. Another chance for snow presents itself Wednesday night into Thursday. 

Julia Donovan

