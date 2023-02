We’re tracking warmer temperatures and sunshine this weekend.

SATURDAY: After a mild start, it’ll be even warmer today than Friday with the sun shining and temperature in the 50s and 60s. It’ll be a great day to get out there on a nice walk, hike or road trip if you can.

EXTENDED: The milder weather will stick around through the weekend. We’re expecting more seasonal temperatures in the 40s for the workweek with a chance of snow Monday afternoon.