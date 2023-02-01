Warming temperatures through weeks end

Just to be alliterative... we've got a wonderful Wednesday warm up on the way.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies this afternoon, with temperatures about ten to fifteen degrees warmer than yesterday. Highs today will range from the low to mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight with Thursday morning lows dipping into the single digits and teens.

EXTENDED: As high pressure builds across the region temperatures will continue to gradually increase heading into the weekend. We'll see highs in the upper-50s and low-60s through Sunday. Cooler with a chance for showers early next week.