Sunshine and lighter winds… still cooler

More sunshine and lighter winds for Thursday afternoon.

TODAY: A dry northwesterly flow will keep us sunny and cool this afternoon with highs ranging from the mid-40s to the low-50s. Much lighter NW winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight with morning lows in the 20s.

EXTENDED: More sunshine and warmer temperatures for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday evening into Sunday as our next storm system moves into the mountains. Temperatures will drop by around ten degrees Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s. The plains will see a small chance for a few showers early next week.