Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Mostly Sunny Afternoon – 1/7/2023

Overview: We're tracking clouds and wind...

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and a bit breezy at times this afternoon with high temperatures in the 40s to near 50 for the plains with 30s to lower 40s for the eastern mountains and high mountain valleys.

Tonight: Mostly clear early, then increasing clouds late. Expect pockets of wind over the mountains but otherwise quiet weather conditions over eastern Colorado with low temperatures in the teens and 20s for most areas, single digits above and below zero over the high mountain valleys.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy at times with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s for most areas, but only 30s for the high mountain valleys.

Extended: Monday should be less cloudy, but we’ll still have some wind with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s for many areas. Clouds will increase on Tuesday, and many areas will get windy on Wednesday as the next storm moves over the state. Snow appears likely to develop over the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide late Tuesday night and Wednesday, and we expect colder air to move over eastern Colorado Wednesday. As the colder air arrives Wednesday it is possible that some rain and snow showers may develop over parts of eastern Colorado, but it’s too early to know if we should expect any widespread or accumulating snow yet. Thursday and Friday look dry and cool with some clouds and periods of wind.