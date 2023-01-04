Skip to Content
More sun and warmer through Friday

1-4 HIGHS

More sunshine and milder temperatures ahead this afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold overnight. Morning lows Thursday will drop into the single digits and teens. 

EXTENDED: Quiet weather here in southern Colorado through the weekend... with warmer temperatures Thursday and Friday. In the mountains we'll continue to see periods snow through the weekend. High temps will remain in the upper-40s and low-50s through Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
