Another chilly day ahead

Another chilly day with a warming trend towards the end of the week.

TODAY: A mixture of sun and clouds across southern Colorado today with highs today in the mid-30s and low-40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Morning lows Wednesday will dip into the single digits and teens.

EXTENDED: A relatively quiet weather pattern through the end of the week here in southern Colorado... with periods of snow showers along the Continental Divide. Highs will climb into the upper-40s and low-50s Thursday and Friday.