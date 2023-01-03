Skip to Content
Another chilly day ahead

1-3 HIGHS

Another chilly day with a warming trend towards the end of the week.

TODAY: A mixture of sun and clouds across southern Colorado today with highs today in the mid-30s and low-40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Morning lows Wednesday will dip into the single digits and teens.

EXTENDED: A relatively quiet weather pattern through the end of the week here in southern Colorado... with periods of snow showers along the Continental Divide. Highs will climb into the upper-40s and low-50s Thursday and Friday.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

