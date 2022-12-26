Partly cloudy and cool today… warmer Tuesday

Partly cloudy and cool today... our next storm moves into the mountains Tuesday afternoon.

TODAY: A mixture of sunshine and high clouds across the area today. Highs will max out in the mid and upper-40s today.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with Tuesday morning lows in the 20s.

EXTENDED: Our next winter storm arrives Tuesday afternoon... but really only impacts the mountains through Thursday morning. We'll be warm and windy Tuesday... with highs in the 60s and 70s. We will see a small chance for a few rain and snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Our next winter storm will roll in New Year's Day.