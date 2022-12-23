Skip to Content
Weather
By
Updated
today at 7:39 AM
Published 7:28 AM

Cold Friday… but warmer by Christmas day

12-23 Nxt7

Another bitterly cold day... but milder temperatures ahead for the Christmas weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and cold... with highs in the single digits and teens today. 

TONIGHT: Clear skies and frigid again overnight. Saturday morning lows will drop into the single digits... and many places across the plains start the day with subzero temps.

EXTENDED: Happy Holidays!  Warmer temperatures ahead for Saturday and Sunday... with the mid-40s Saturday and the mid-50s for Christmas Day.  Mild early next week with highs inthe 50s... and even some low-60s possible.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content