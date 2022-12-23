Cold Friday… but warmer by Christmas day

Another bitterly cold day... but milder temperatures ahead for the Christmas weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and cold... with highs in the single digits and teens today.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and frigid again overnight. Saturday morning lows will drop into the single digits... and many places across the plains start the day with subzero temps.

EXTENDED: Happy Holidays! Warmer temperatures ahead for Saturday and Sunday... with the mid-40s Saturday and the mid-50s for Christmas Day. Mild early next week with highs inthe 50s... and even some low-60s possible.