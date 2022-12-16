Skip to Content
Cold Friday with a weekend warming trend

Plenty of sunshine but some cold temperatures ahead for Friday afternoon. 

TODAY: Cold and below average temperatures for your Friday afternoon with high temps in the 20s and 30s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and frigid again overnight... with sub-zero and single digit starts Saturday morning.

EXTENDED: We'll undergo a gradual warming trend through the weekend and early next week. Highs on Sunday will top out in the mid and upper-40s. Quiet weather through the middle of next week with chilly temperatures. Heading into the Christmas weekend... we've got colder air which will arrive Thursday and Friday.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

