Afternoon snow showers and cold this afternoon

Partly cloudy and cold today... with a few a snow showers possible this afternoon.

TODAY: Temperatures will remain on the cold side today with highs in the low to mid-30s. A shot of upper-level energy moving across the area will provide snow showers this evening.

TONIGHT: Some clearing overnight and frigid starts Friday morning. Lows in most places will dip into the single digits overnight.

EXTENDED: Frigid morning low and cold afternoons continue for Friday and Saturday... with a gradual warming starting Sunday and taking us into the middle of next week. Models are starting to trend away from the coldest arctic air impacting out weather late next week. But will see at least some air arrive towards the Christmas holiday.