More sunshine, but still cold and breezy

More sunshine today... colder Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies, but cold and breezy this afternoon. Highs today will climb into the upper-30s and low-40s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold once again... with morning lows in the single digits and teens.

EXTENDED: Another front will keep us cold Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 30s. We may also see some light snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Slightly warmer temperatures this weekend and early next with highs in the upper-30s and mid-40s. Another very cold air mass arrives middle of next week.