Skip to Content
Weather
By
New
Published 7:53 AM

More sunshine, but still cold and breezy

12-14 HIGHS

More sunshine today... colder Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies, but cold and breezy this afternoon. Highs today will climb into the upper-30s and low-40s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold once again... with morning lows in the single digits and teens.

EXTENDED: Another front will keep us cold Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 30s. We may also see some light snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Slightly warmer temperatures this weekend and early next with highs in the upper-30s and mid-40s.  Another very cold air mass arrives middle of next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content