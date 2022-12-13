Skip to Content
Weather
By
New
Published 7:46 AM

Weather Alert: Cold, Windy with snow showers and blowing snow

12-13 Alerts

Weather Alert: Cold, windy, and snowy conditions will continue into Tuesday evening. 

TODAY: The heaviest snow will north and east of Colorado Springs.  Highs today will top out in the mid and upper-30s.A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for northern El Paso county through 3 pm. For the rest of the area its scattered snow showers and windy conditions. 

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy and cold tonight... with continuing snow showers and blowing snow in Lincoln County around Limon.  Snow will also continue in the Front Range mountains through Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED: Breezy and cold Wednesday with more sunshine later in the day. Temperatures will warm into the upper-30s and low-40s. We'll see a reinforcing shot of cold air for Thursday and Friday... as morning lows fall into the single digits... and afternoon highs in the 20s and 30s. The cold will continue this weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content