Weather Alert: Cold, Windy with snow showers and blowing snow

Weather Alert: Cold, windy, and snowy conditions will continue into Tuesday evening.

TODAY: The heaviest snow will north and east of Colorado Springs. Highs today will top out in the mid and upper-30s.A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for northern El Paso county through 3 pm. For the rest of the area its scattered snow showers and windy conditions.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy and cold tonight... with continuing snow showers and blowing snow in Lincoln County around Limon. Snow will also continue in the Front Range mountains through Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED: Breezy and cold Wednesday with more sunshine later in the day. Temperatures will warm into the upper-30s and low-40s. We'll see a reinforcing shot of cold air for Thursday and Friday... as morning lows fall into the single digits... and afternoon highs in the 20s and 30s. The cold will continue this weekend.