Stronger winds and critical fire weather today

Stronger winds and critical fire weather on the books for this Thursday afternoon.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine and stronger winds heading into the afternoon. Red Flag fire warnings will remain in effect until 5 pm... we'll see NW winds at 20-30 mph and gusting as high as 45 mph. Highs today will still be slightly above average... topping out in the low to mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight. Friday morning lows in most areas will drop into the teens by sunrise.

EXTENDED: Dry and cool conditions can be expected to prevail through the weekend... with high temperatures in the upper-40s and 50s. Our next storm system will arrive early next week. We'll see a chance for snow by Monday night... and much colder temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday with highs only in the 30s.