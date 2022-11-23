Colder air and light snow arrive for Thanksgiving

Colder air and light snow arrives for Thanksgiving day.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures Wednesday afternoon. Highs will range from the 50s to the low-60s. Winds will also pick up this afternoon and tonight as a cold front moves into the region.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight... with light snow developing by sunrise. Snow with this system will mainly be to the north of downtown Colorado Springs... with one to two inches possible up on Monument Hill.

EXTENDED: Light snow and colder temperatures Thanksgiving Day. Highs will dip into the 30s and low-40s. Skies will clear Thursday night with frigid morning lows in the teens and 20s. It's a quick warm up Friday and Saturday with highs returning to the 50s and 60s. Another weak front will cool temperatures by a few degrees Sunday.