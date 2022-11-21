Skip to Content
8:25 AM
7:50 AM

Sunny skies and milder Monday

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures through Wednesday.

TODAY: High pressure will continue to build across the region with sunny skies and warming temperatures. Highs today will be in the low and mid-50s. 

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold overnight. Morning temperatures Tuesday will dip into the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: High pressure will hold sway until a cold front arrives late in the day on Wednesday. This will drop temps by some ten degrees for Thanksgiving Day before quickly rebounding Friday. Highs Saturday and Sunday will stay in the upper-50s and 60s.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13.

