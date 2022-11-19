Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Chilly Start! 11/19/2022

Overview: We’re tracking a sunny weekend with gradually warming air.

Today: This morning will be chilly under a mostly sunny sky. The air will gradually warm into the 30s and 40s for most areas this afternoon, and the wind should remain mostly light except over areas well east of I-25.

Tonight: The sky should remain mostly clear, and although we won’t be as cold as we were last night, we’ll still get pretty chilly with low temperatures in the single digits and teens for most, and the high mountain valleys falling to near or below zero again.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer again with high temperatures in the 30s for the higher mountain communities and high mountain valleys, 40s and 50s for most others.

Extended: Monday should remain mostly sunny, then partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures should warm into the 40s and 50s each afternoon through Tuesday with some areas along the Arkansas River reaching the 60s on Wednesday. The next storm should approach the area late Wednesday bringing increasing clouds, wind, and colder air to much of the state in time for Thanksgiving. We are not sure where snow may accompany the colder air and wind yet, but it is possible that some parts of Colorado will receive at least a brief period of light snow when the colder air arrives. We’ll track the potential for snow with the late week cool down over the next couple of days.