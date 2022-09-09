Skip to Content
Weather
today at 8:02 AM
Cooler and breezy Friday

Much cooler and breezy conditions ahead for Friday afternoon. 

TODAY: A cooler air mass has moved into the region and that will keep temperatures today in the mid-70s.  There is a small chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Another shot of cooler air arrives overnight... and a developing easterly flow will give us plenty of cloud cover by Saturday morning. Lows will dip into the 50s.

EXTENDED: Saturday will feature mainly cloudy skies, along with rain showers and a few isolated thundershowers. High temperatures Saturday will top out in the 50s and low-60s.  High pressure will back starting Sunday, allowing temperatures to climb back into the 70s. Warmer next week with highs once again in the 80s and 90s across southern Colorado.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

