Cooler and breezy Friday

Much cooler and breezy conditions ahead for Friday afternoon.

TODAY: A cooler air mass has moved into the region and that will keep temperatures today in the mid-70s. There is a small chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Another shot of cooler air arrives overnight... and a developing easterly flow will give us plenty of cloud cover by Saturday morning. Lows will dip into the 50s.

EXTENDED: Saturday will feature mainly cloudy skies, along with rain showers and a few isolated thundershowers. High temperatures Saturday will top out in the 50s and low-60s. High pressure will back starting Sunday, allowing temperatures to climb back into the 70s. Warmer next week with highs once again in the 80s and 90s across southern Colorado.