Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 7:17 AM

Record breaking temperatures likely again today

9-8 HIGHS

Record setting high temperatures in the forecast today before colder air arrives.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies and very hot again this afternoon. Forecast highs of 95 and 100 for Colorado Springs and Pueblo would set new records. A vast majority of the region remains dry today.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight. Friday morning lows will dip into the 50s and 60s.

EXTENDED: Our first in a series of cold fronts will sweep across the area Friday, dropping our temperatures by some twenty degrees and into the 70s. Shower and thunderstorm chances are also ramping up for Friday and Saturday. Highs Saturday will drop into the 60s and low-70s. Warmer again by early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content