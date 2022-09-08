Record breaking temperatures likely again today

Record setting high temperatures in the forecast today before colder air arrives.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies and very hot again this afternoon. Forecast highs of 95 and 100 for Colorado Springs and Pueblo would set new records. A vast majority of the region remains dry today.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight. Friday morning lows will dip into the 50s and 60s.

EXTENDED: Our first in a series of cold fronts will sweep across the area Friday, dropping our temperatures by some twenty degrees and into the 70s. Shower and thunderstorm chances are also ramping up for Friday and Saturday. Highs Saturday will drop into the 60s and low-70s. Warmer again by early next week.