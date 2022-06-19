Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Happy Father’s Day! 6/19/2022

Overview: We're tracking chances for thunderstorms.

Today: Happy Father's Day! Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy at times with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s again for the plains, mainly 70s to near 80 for the mountains and high mountain valleys. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible anywhere during the afternoon, but will likely be more numerous over and near the mountains. Severe weather is not likely, but stronger cells could briefly produce localized downpours, gusty wind, small hail, and frequent lightning. The air should cool temporarily, but noticeably in the vicinity of any showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will decrease in coverage this evening, but isolated showers and thunderstorms could continue well into the night. We should be partly cloudy by morning with low temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most areas, but the mountains and high mountain valleys will cool into the 40s.

Extended: Showers and thunderstorms should be less numerous over and near the mountains on Monday, but still possible anywhere. Tuesday looks cooler with thunderstorms most numerous over southern parts of our coverage area. Scattered thunderstorms are possible again Wednesday, but through the end of the week, we look to get hotter and drier again.