Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Scattered PM Storms – 6/18/2022

Overview: We're tracking hot air and chances for thunderstorms.

Today: Over and near the mountains we expect a partly to mostly cloudy day while the far eastern plains should remain mostly sunny. Hazy, breezy at times, and warmer with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s for the plains, mainly 70s to lower 80s for the mountains and high mountain valleys. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over and near the mountains during the afternoon. Severe weather is not likely, but stronger cells could produce localized downpours, gusty wind, small hail, and frequent lightning. The air should cool temporarily, but noticeably in the vicinity of any showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will decrease in coverage this evening, but isolated showers and thunderstorms could continue well into the night over the mountains. The sky should remain mostly clear over the far eastern plains through the night, but over and near the mountain partly to mostly cloudy conditions are more likely. We should remain pretty warm through the night with lows in the 50s and 60s for most areas.

Sunday: Happy Father's Day! Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy at times with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s again for the plains, mainly 70s to near 80 for the mountains and high mountain valleys. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible anywhere during the afternoon, but will likely be more numerous over and near the mountains.

Extended: Showers and thunderstorms should be less numerous over and near the mountains on Monday, but still possible anywhere. Tuesday looks cooler with thunderstorms most numerous over southern parts of our coverage area. Isolated thunderstorms are possible again Wednesday, but through the end of the week, we look to get hotter and drier again.