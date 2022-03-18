Sunny and warmer this weekend… snow returns Monday

A return to sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures for your Friday afternoon.

TODAY: A gradual warming trend gets underway as we head into the weekend. High temperatures Friday will climb into the low and mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold heading towards sunrise Saturday morning. Most areas will see temperatures fall into the low and mid-20s overnight.

EXTENDED: Warmer temperatures through the weekend… with highs topping out in the 60s and 70s Sunday afternoon. Our next winter storm arrives Sunday night. It's likely that we see snow during the Monday morning commute.