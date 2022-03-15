Sunny & warm today… Rain and Snow tomorrow night

Sunshine and warmth returns for your Tuesday… with rain and snow in the forecast Wednesday night and Thursday.

TODAY: Sunny skies and warm temperatures with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly overnight with morning lows dropping into the mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Still warm Wednesday with increasing clouds as our next storm system rolls in. Highs will top out in the upper-50s to the upper-60s. Rain and snow will begin to overspread the area later Wednesday afternoon. Snow levels will begin to drop Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The early forecast shows 2 to 4 inches of snow for Colorado Springs… but amounts may be much higher in Teller Country and along the Palmer Divide. Snow will taper off to showers by Thursday afternoon. Cold Friday morning starts and chilly afternoon highs before we undergo a weekend warming trend.