Sunny, cool, and breezy Monday

Partly cloudy, cooler, and breezy conditions for your Monday afternoon.

TODAY: Morning cloud cover will give way to more sunshine by Monday afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the low and mid-60s today with NW winds 15 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and a little colder overnight. Morning lows Tuesday will drop into the mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Beautiful Tuesday afternoon with mainly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s. Rain and snow are in the forecast for late Wednesday and Thursday. Right now we're looking at a rain and snow mix for Wednesday evening… with snow levels dropping Thursday morning. Several inches of snow will be possible with this system. Chilly Friday with a wonderful warming trend rolling through the weekend. 50s and 60s return Saturday and Sunday.