WEATHER ALERT: Snow late tonight and Saturday morning. Bitterly cold start to 2022

Partly cloudy, mild, and breezy Friday afternoon. Snow and cold moving in tonight.

TODAY: Above average temperatures and breezy conditions ahead for Friday afternoon with highs 50s and 60s across southern Colorado. Much colder air moves across the area tonight.

TONIGHT: Light to moderate snow can be expected overnight and through Saturday morning. Accumulations of 1" to 3" for Colorado Springs and Pueblo can be expected. Frigid overnight lows in the single digits and teens.

EXTENDED: Morning snow and bitterly cold temperatures can be expected for the first day of 2022. Highs Saturday will be in the teens and lowd-20s across southern Colorado. Snow showers will come to an end Saturday afternoon from north to south. Frigid lows Sunday morning with single digit and sub zero temperatures. A warming trend begins on Sunday afternoon with a return to the mid-40s. Temps in the low to mid-50s return for Tuesday and Wednesday.