WEATHER ALERT: Strong winds possible today… and a white Christmas for the mountains

WEATHER ALERT: Strong westerly winds possible today along the I-25 corridor and snow will be heavy at times today in the mountains.

Today: A High Wind Warning will remain in place until 8 PM tonight. Wind gusts in Colorado Springs 40-50mph with stronger winds south of Pueblo. Very mild temperatures for the 24th of December with highs in the low and mid-60s. We could even see some low 70s across eastern plains.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight… with Christmas morning lows in the 30s. Scattered snow showers will continue in the mountains Christmas morning.

EXTENDED: Mild temperatures Christmas Day with highs in the mid and upper-50s. We will likely see another strong wind event on Sunday. Forecast models currently indicate 50 to 70 mph wind gusts Sunday… with another round of mountain snow.