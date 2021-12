Sunny and warm with record setting temperatures this afternoon.

TODAY: Record warmth forecast with highs of 72 for Colorado Springs and 74 in Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly overnight with morning lows in the mid-30s to the low-40s.

EXTENDED: Mainly sunny skies and mild heading into the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will top out in the low to mid-60s. We will see a chance for rain and snow next week on Tuesday.