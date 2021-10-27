Skip to Content
Weather
today at 8:06 AM
Published 7:48 AM

Sunny skies but cool and breezy Wednesday

10-27 highs

Sunny skies, cool, and breezy for your Wednesday.

TODAY: Colder air has filtered in across the southern Colorado. Cool and breezy this afternoon with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s. Breezy with SW winds 15 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight with morning lows dipping into the low-30s.

EXTENDED: Sunny skies and dry through Saturday. Warmer temperatures Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. Our next storm system will usher in colder temperatures by Sunday.

