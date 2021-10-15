Sunny skies and warmer for the weekend

Weather

Sunny skies and cool temperatures for your Friday… warmer this weekend.

TODAY: Plentiful sunshine Friday afternoon with temperatures in the mid and upper-50s. Winds will be light out of the Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold overnight with morning lows in the upper-20s and low-30s Saturday morning.

EXTENDED: High pressure builds across the region with warming temperatures through the weekend. We'll see sunny skies and temperatures in the low and mid-70s by Sunday. Our next system arrives and Tuesday ushering in cooler temperatures.