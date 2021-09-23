Beautiful as we roll towards the first weekend of Fall

Weather

Partly cloudy and warm heading into your Thursday afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny skies early, becoming partly cloudy late this afternoon with isolated showers possible west over the higher terrain. Highs today will top out in the low to mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool overnight. Morning starts Friday will fall into the 40's and 50s.

EXTENDED: Briefly cooler by a few degrees Friday afternoon. High pressure will build with warming temperatures and dry conditions through the weekend. Long term, we'll see a cooling trend with a chance for showers by the middle of next week.