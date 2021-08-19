Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy Thursday. Showers and storms to our west.

Weather

Partly cloudy and warm Thursday with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon and evening… with just a few isolated thunder showers late this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild overnight with morning lows in the mid-50s and low-60s.

EXTENDED: Mainly sunny skies and milder temperatures for Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low and mid-80s for Colorado Springs… and the upper-80s and low-90s for the Pueblo area. Temperatures will take a ten degree jump to end the weekend on Sunday.