Hot and hazy Friday… a bit milder Saturday

Weather

Hot and hazy to end the work week. A little milder Saturday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot on Friday with areas of smoke and haze. Temperatures will range from the low-90s to the low-100s. A little breezy this afternoon with SW winds at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild overnight with Saturday morning lows in the upper-50s and low-60s.

EXTENDED: Dry conditions through the weekend. Slightly milder temperatures on Saturday with highs backing off into the upper-80s and low-90s. Temps will warm again Sunday and Monday and thunderstorm chances will remain low.