Hot Friday afternoon with scattered thunder showers

Weather

Sunny to partly cloudy and hot Friday afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Increasing clouds Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the low to upper-90s along the I-25 corridor. Triple digit heat is possible across the eastern plains.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and very mild overnight temperatures with AM lows in the low to mid-60s.

EXTENDED: Milder temperatures Saturday afternoon under mainly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower-80s for Colorado Springs and the low-90s in Pueblo. Scattered afternoon thunder showers will be possible once again. Drier conditions early next week.