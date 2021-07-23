Hot Friday afternoon with scattered thunder showers
Sunny to partly cloudy and hot Friday afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
TODAY: Increasing clouds Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the low to upper-90s along the I-25 corridor. Triple digit heat is possible across the eastern plains.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and very mild overnight temperatures with AM lows in the low to mid-60s.
EXTENDED: Milder temperatures Saturday afternoon under mainly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower-80s for Colorado Springs and the low-90s in Pueblo. Scattered afternoon thunder showers will be possible once again. Drier conditions early next week.
Comments