Tuesday Forecast: Storms this evening followed by a clear Wednesday.

Weather

There are numerous showers and storms around this afternoon. Some of them have been severe on the eastern Plains and some have caused flash flooding to be a concern in the mountains around some of the old burn scars.

Tonight: Rain showers and thunderstorms through 10pm followed by clearing and cool conditions. Wednesday morning lows will be in the upper 50s in Colorado Springs to lower 60s in Pueblo and Canon City. Higher elevations around Woodland Park can expect upper 40s tomorrow morning.

Extended: Wednesday will be mostly clear will only an isolated chance of a shower or storm mainly near the New Mexico border. Thursday and Friday look hot with highs reaching into the 90s across much of the region with a few spots hitting the triple digits. A cool front moves through Friday night dropping temperatures in time for the weekend. We will have typical afternoon storms expected through this weekend with no large-scale weather patterns impacting us.