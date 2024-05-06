Dangerous winds continue!

TONIGHT: 60+ MPH gusts continue across our front range mountains. 50 MPH gusts can be expected along the I-25 corridor throughout the evening. These are damaging winds and could cause downed trees and power lines. Scattered snow showers continue across portions of the continental divide. Overnight lows sink to the high 30s in Colorado Springs and low 40s in Pueblo and across the plains.

TOMORROW: Another windy day with 50-60 MPH gusts. Temperatures warm to the 60s, but those westerly winds will make it feel cooler.

EXTENDED: Winds finally settle down to just breezy conditions Wednesday. Our next chance for rain is Thursday.