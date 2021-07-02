Weather

Numerous showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon with warming temperatures this weekend.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy Friday afternoon with showers and thunderstorms and highs in the upper-70s and low-80s.

TONIGHT: Evening downpours, then partial clearing overnight. Morning lows Saturday in the mid and upper-50s.

EXTENDED: Shower and thunderstorm chances going down a bit for the 4th of July weekend as temperatures start to warm up. Highs Saturday and Sunday will climb into the 80s and 90s.