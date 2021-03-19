Sunny and warm for the start of spring… Snow chances for Sunday night

Weather

Sunny and warm for the first half of the weekend… Rain and snow by Sunday.

TODAY: High pressure holds serve for your Friday afternoon with highs topping out in the mid-50s and low-60s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cool overnight with morning lows falling into the mid-30s.

EXTENDED: A beautiful start to spring! Mostly sunny and warm Saturday with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. The second half of the weekend will be much cooler with a chance for rain and snow showers by Sunday evening. Accumulating snow is possible for the Monday morning commute.