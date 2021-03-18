Warming underway before rain and snow returns Sunday night

Weather

Mainly sunny skies and a nice warm-up heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Plentiful sunshine for Thursday afternoon with temperatures still slightly below average. Highs will be in the upper-40s and low-50s.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid and upper-20s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm through the first half of the weekend. Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper-60s and low-70s. Cooler and cloudy Sunday with rain and snow in the forecast.