Weather Alert: Snow developing Wednesday night

Weather Alert: Snow developing Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

TODAY: Mainly cloudy skies and much colder compared to Tuesday. Scattered snow showers this afternoon with highs in the mid and upper-30s.

TONIGHT: Snow develops and intensifies overnight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 PM until 11 AM Thursday. 3" to 5" inches of snow possible for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Snow showers will linger into Thursday afternoon before eventually tapering off Thursday evening. Partial clearing and cold overnight into Friday morning. Sunny to partly cloudy and cool heading into the weekend.

