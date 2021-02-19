Partly cloudy and milder temperatures Friday

Weather

A nice warming trend heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and milder temperatures Friday afternoon with highs climbing into the upper-40s and low-50s. A little breezy this afternoon with NW winds 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and cold overnight with morning lows falling into the teens and twenties.

EXTENDED: Sunny to partly cloudy skies and mild temps Saturday afternoon. Highs will once again top out in the upper-40s and low-50s. Increasing clouds Saturday night as a cold front works across southern Colorado. We will see a few scattered snow showers early Sunday morning. Cool Sunday with highs in the upper-30s and low-40s. Much warmer early next week.