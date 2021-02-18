Morning snow showers with afternoon clearing

Weather

Weather Alert: Light snow showers will continue Thursday morning. Roads will be snow-covered and slick.

TODAY: Morning snow showers will continue through the 9 AM hour… and then taper off to just isolated snow showers. Highs today will top out in the upper-20s and low-30s. Skies will slowly clear this afternoon with isolated snow showers.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight. Lows Friday will dip into the single digits.

EXTENDED: A gradual warming trend Friday and Saturday with highs climbing into the mid-40s. Another potent cold front will slide across the area Saturday night with snow showers overnight into Sunday morning.