Weather Alert: Intense snow showers Wednesday afternoon

Weather

Weather Alert: Intense snow showers in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Increasing clouds heading into Wednesday afternoon. Snow showers will develop past the lunch hour and last into the evening. Most of the more intense snow showers will be along the I-25 corridor and areas to the west. Highs today will be in the low and mid-30s.

TONIGHT: Lingering snow showers along the mountains/plains interface. Snow showers will gradually taper off during the overnight hours. Morning lows will dip into the single digits and teens.

EXTENDED: Isolated snow showers are possible Thursday afternoon and temperatures will remain on the chilly side Thursday afternoon. We'll see a gradual warming trend Friday and Saturday before another cold front sweeps across the region on Saturday night with cooler temperatures ahead Sunday.