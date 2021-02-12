Weather Alert: Bitterly cold and snow this weekend

Weather

Weather Alert: Frigid temperatures and snow heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Mainly cloudy and snow flurries, along with cold temperatures. Highs on Friday will be in the low and mid-20s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very cold overnight with morning lows in the low single digits. Forecasting around 4-degrees for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Snow will develop across southern Colorado Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs Saturday will be in the upper teens and low-20s. Periods of snow will continue overnight and into Sunday morning.