By
today at 8:36 am
Published 7:39 am

Weather Alert: Bitterly cold and snow this weekend

2-12 HIGHS

Weather Alert: Frigid temperatures and snow heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Mainly cloudy and snow flurries, along with cold temperatures. Highs on Friday will be in the low and mid-20s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very cold overnight with morning lows in the low single digits. Forecasting around 4-degrees for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Snow will develop across southern Colorado Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs Saturday will be in the upper teens and low-20s. Periods of snow will continue overnight and into Sunday morning.

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

