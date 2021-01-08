Alert Day: Tracking Saturday snowstorm

Weather

Partly cloudy and chilly Friday, and we are tracking a snow event for Saturday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies this morning with increasing clouds Friday afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the low to mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy heading overnight into Saturday morning. Cold overnight temperatures as lows dip into the teens Saturday morning.

EXTENDED: A cloudy start to the day on Saturday with snow starting to fall around the lunch hour. Colorado Springs and Pueblo can expect between two and four inches of snow into Saturday night. This is a fast-moving system that will be exiting southern Colorado by Sunday morning. Dry next week with afternoon temperatures climbing back into the upper-40s and low-50s by Wednesday.