A quiet end to 2020 and a cold start to 2021

Weather

Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures for Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid-40s.

New Year's Eve: Partly cloudy skies and chilly as we enter 2021. Temperatures in the low-20s as we roll towards midnight.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight. Morning starts Friday will dip into the mid and upper teens.

EXTENDED: A mixture of sun and clouds over the next couple of days. Highs on Friday will climb into the upper-30s and low-40s. Dry conditions with a gradual warming trending heading into the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will top out in the upper-40s and low-50s.