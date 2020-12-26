Partly cloudy and, a warm for December day

Weather

Partly cloudy and very mild temperatures for Saturday afternoon. Slightly cooler Sunday.

TODAY: High clouds and filtered sunshine with well above average temperatures. Highs today will be in the low and mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with morning lows dipping into the upper-20s.

EXTENDED: Increasing cloud cover Sunday with cooler afternoon highs in the upper-40s and low-50s. Snow chances for the mountains Monday and Tuesday with the highest accumulations in the San Juan's. Snow showers for Colorado Springs and Pueblo Monday night and Tuesday, but at this time it looks like very little accumulating snow along the I-25 corridor.