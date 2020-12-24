Sunshine and mild temperatures for Christmas

Weather

Mainly sunny and mild for Christmas Eve with high temperatures in the upper-40s and low-50s.

TODAY: Plentiful sunshine and mild temperatures Thursday. The forecast high for Colorado Springs is 48 and 53 for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold heading overnight into Christmas morning. Morning lows will dip into the teens and low twenties.

EXTENDED: Sunny skies and very mild for Christmas Day... highs will climb into the upper-50s and a few low-60s. Dry through the weekend, before we track snow next week Monday night and Tuesday