Weather

A cold and blustery Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper-20s and low-30s.

TODAY: Windy this morning, with winds backing off into the afternoon and evening. The forecast high for Colorado Springs is 30 and the high for Pueblo is 35.

TONIGHT: Lighter winds and clear skies will make for a very cold start to your Christmas Eve. Morning lows Thursday will be in the single digits and teens.

EXTENDED: Mainly sunny and dry through the Christmas Holiday. Temperatures will bounce back Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid-40s Christmas Eve and the low-50s Christmas Day. Cooler temperatures and a small chance for snow showers Sunday.