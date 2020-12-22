Weather

High Wind Warning: Strong NW winds this afternoon and Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and very mild temperatures. Winds will continue to ramp up during the day. Expect NW winds 30 to 40 mph and gusting as high as 60 mph. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper-50s and low-60s.

TONIGHT: Strong and gusty winds overnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be much colder overnight, with morning starts in the teens.

EXTENDED: Cold and windy Wednesday with afternoon highs in the upper-20s and low-30s. Winds will gradually back down Wednesday afternoon and evening. Sorry to say there's no hope for a white Christmas. Temps will be getting warmer Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs on Friday will climb into the low-50s.